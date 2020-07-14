Council gyms not reopening yet

COUNCIL run gyms will not re-open in the near future - despite getting the green light from the Stormont Executive.

Gyms were among a whole raft of venues given the go ahead to open their doors last Friday alongside bingo halls and amusement arcades, outdoor leisure playgrounds, courts and cinemas.

However, shortly after the announcement was made, Causeway Coast and Glens Coucil posted a statement on its leisure centre Facebook pages dampening expectations.

“Members of the public should be advised that Council’s six indoor gym facilities will remain closed at this time,” it stated.

“Council is currently considering direction from the NI Executive and associated leisure industry guidance relating to the practical measures which are required to allow safe re-opening.

“A re-opening date has not yet been agreed for Council's gym facilities and staff continue to work in the background to ensure that when permission is given by Council, facilities can open at the earliest opportunity.”

In other news, the re-opening of Visitor Information Centres in Causeway Coast and Glens began from Friday (July 10).

Facilities located in Ballycastle, Bushmills and Portrush will open from 9.30am until 4.30pm, Monday – Saturday, with lunch closures from 1pm until 1.30pm.

