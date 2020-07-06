Indoor weddings set to resume from Friday

THE Northern Ireland Executive has today agreed indicative arrangements for the resumption of indoor weddings, civil partnerships and baptisms.

Ministers have agreed that places of worship will be enabled to resume baptisms from Friday, 10 July.

They have also agreed that indoor marriage ceremonies in places of worship can resume from Friday, 10 July. Local government offices and other venues can resume marriage and civil partnership services from the same date.

It will be up to venues to determine their precise opening dates for ceremonies.

Venues will determine if they wish to provide post-ceremony celebrations.

Numbers attending indoor marriage and civil partnership ceremonies and post-ceremony celebrations will be determined by the venue on a risk assessed basis, taking account of the individual circumstances of each and adhering to all relevant public health advice and industry guidance.

The proposed changes to the coronavirus restrictions will be confirmed by the Executive on Thursday, 9 July.

Couples contacting registrars and officiants to rearrange their marriages should be aware that there is a backlog of couples waiting but every effort will be made to accommodate everyone as soon as possible.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was 'good news' for people waiting to get married.

"I am delighted to say that we are able to announce in relation to weddings and baptisms that they can now go ahead from July 10 in a socially distanced way but inside, taking account of the space available," she said.

"No longer will they be limited in numbers, it depends on the space in the church or indeed in the venue as well."

No new deaths with Covid-19 have been recorded since Friday.

Nine positive tests were reported over the weekend.