Teen accused of murder remanded in custody

A teenager accused of stabbing a man to death in Ballykeel at the weekend was described as a ‘friend of the deceased’ when he appeared in Court today.

Jordan McClintock, 18, appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with murder.

Thecourt has heard he told police it was an "unbelievable and unreal" situation,

Jason Lee Martin, 31, died at a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel, Ballymena on Saturday.

McClintock, of Orkney Drive, Ballymena, confirmed that he understood the allegation against him.

The defence solicitor said the incident was a tragedy.

"I have been asked on behalf of the defendant and his whole family to extend their deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the deceased's family," he said.

The lawyer said McClintock had co-operated fully throughout police interviews.

"The defendant lives in close proximity to, and was a friend of the deceased," he said.

"When the matter was put to him he replied: 'This is unbelievable and unreal'."

The court heard the teenager has mental health issues which were exacerbated by the Covid-19 lockdown.

No application for bail was made during the hearing.

District Judge George Conner remanded Mr McClintock in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks' time.