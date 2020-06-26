Local fans share in Liverpool success

IT wasn't just around Anfield that Liverpool supporters celebrated the club ending a 30 year wait for a top flight title on Thursday night.

All across the province, long-suffering Reds fans took to social media to share their excitement at a first Premiership title.

And why wouldn't they? It's been a long time in coming, with many managers and sets of players trying and failing along the way.

The only disappointment is that it may be some time before the city gets to properly celebrate this historic moment due to the ongoing pandemic.

But that's for another day.

Now, all we need is Leeds Utd to follow suit and all will be good in the world again...

