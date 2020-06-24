Detectives investigate aggravated burglarly

DETECTIVES investigating an aggravated burglary in the Gateside Road area of Coleraine during the early hours of today (Wednesday) are appealing for information and witnesses.



Detective Inspector McKenna said shortly after 2.30am, police received a report that as a man was returning home he was confronted by a number of masked men who dragged him from his car and into his home.

It was reported the males tied the man up, before fleeing with a number of items.



"The man was not physically injured, however, this was a terrifying ordeal for him," he said.



"Our enquiries are continuing and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious activity between 2.15am and 2.30am today to please get in touch with us by calling the non emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 166 of 24/06/20.



"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/," he added.