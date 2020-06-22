BREAKING: Irish League set to end after no agreement reached

IT looks as if the Irish League won't resume this season following a meeting of the clubs on Monday morning.

The 12 Danske Bank Premiership clubs failed to reach a unanimous decision on how to resume the 2019/20 campaign.

A decision on how to conclude the season will be made by members of the NI Football League board on Monday night.

It's believed alternatives being considered are using the positions as they stand after 31 games or using a mathematical formula to determine league placings.

While there is no confirmation yet whether champions will be announced it is understood that relegation and promotion will apply.

In addition, the IFA remains determined that the Irish Cup will resume at the end of July.

If the season was to end with the current standings, Linfield would win the league and secure their place in the Champions League qualifiers with runners-up Coleraine taking the Europa League spot.

In this scenario should Coleraine win the cup, then the third and final European spot will be awarded to the Irish Cup runners-up.

