SPECULATION is mounting that hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to open from the start of next month.

The Stormont Executive is due to meet later today, with hairdressers hoping to get the green light to return to work from July 6.

In what is expected to be another significant day for easing lockdown, other issues to be discussed are thought to include childcare, free school meals and a return to school.

We'll have more later...