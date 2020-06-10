No new coronavirus-linked deaths for fourth day in a row

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

NO coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

It is the fourth day in a row that a daily update from the Department of Health has recorded no new deaths in a 24-hour period.

The total number of deaths recorded by the department remains at 537. This figure is mostly focused on hospital deaths.

A total of 13 further people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 4,818, according to the department's dashboard.

The council area with the largest number of coronavirus related deaths in Northern Ireland remains Belfast City Council with 159.

Fermanagh and Omagh has the lowest number of recorded deaths, 10, while Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has seen 38 deaths.

