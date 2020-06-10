Low emission funds welcomed by Wrightbus

Following this morning's announcement by Northern Ireland's Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon pledging £30m for low emission buses, Ballymena-based bus manufacturer Wrightbus has said it is "delighted" with the commitment to invest in a green recovery.

Wrightbus chief executive Buta Atwal said: "Wrightbus is leading the way with its hydrogen and battery buses and we are delighted that Minister Mallon has pledged her commitment to a greener, cleaner recovery.

"In order to create jobs, encourage investment and cut emissions we have to take action now. This is a positive step forward for Northern Ireland and shows Wrightbus stands ready to play a pivotal role in our shared economic recovery and net-zero future."

The company's chairman, Jo Bamford, earlier this year announced his vision to deliver 3,000 state-of-the-art hydrogen powered buses across the UK by 2024, which he believes will kick start the green hydrogen economy, potentially creating 1,000 green jobs.