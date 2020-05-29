Portstewart Strand to reopen next week

Wildfire warning during dry weather
Cars set to return to Portstewart Strand from next week.
THE National Trust has announced that bookings for a number of gardens and parklands will open on May 29, with the sites open from June 3 only to those who have booked in advance.
The list also includes Portstewart Strand which has been off limits to motor vehicles during lockdown.
The full list of properties included are:
Castle Coole, County Fermanagh
Castle Ward, County Down
Downhill Demesne and Hezlett House, County Londonderry
Florence Court, County Fermanagh
Mount Stewart, County Down
Portstewart Strand, County Londonderry
Rowallane Garden, County Down
The Argory, County Armagh
Booking is also required for some car parks. For more information and to book people can visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk