It's coming home...

The Bundesliga in Germany has already restarted and now it seems the Premier League in England is about to follow suit.
THE Premier League season is set to restart on June 17 with Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal, according to BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
The matches are the two games in hand.
A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.
Clubs are still discussing the idea at a meeting on Thursday, but it is understood all have agreed in principle at this stage he adds.