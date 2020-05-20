KDM Cookstown 100 to run as 'closed event'

ORGANISERS of the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 road races say they hope to run the event later this year, with a number of restrictions in place.

Traditionally one of the first road race meetings of the season, it was postponed earlier this year because of lockdown regulations surrounding coronavirus.

However, at a meeting held on Tuesday evening, the directors of Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club agreed to reschedule for September 11-12.

"After discussions with various organisations, it was agreed at the meeting that the club will be running the event with various restrictions in place for 2020," said a club spokesperson.

"One tough decision the club has had to make is to run the event as a closed event.

"As a result, there will be restricted spectator numbers to accommodate social distancing regulations, allowing limited numbers in vantage points throughout the course.

"The online pre-booked wristband will be available in due course.

"As a club, we would prefer to have our event run as normal. However, in these trying times we have to make various decisions and make changes for this year to try and bring some road racing for the riders and spectators, albeit in limited circumstances.

"We will continue to work with various organisations and keep the public up to date with any decisions made.

"Riders should be aware that their entries for April will carry forward to September and for anyone else the closing date for entries will be July 18.

"As a club, we will remain committed to bringing some racing in 2020, until we are told otherwise," added the spokesperson.