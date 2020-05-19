Dunseverick Baptist Church to hold drive-in service this Sunday

A NORTH Antrim church plans to operate a drive-in service this coming Sunday - in line with new government guidelines.

Dunseverick Baptist Church hopes to hold at least one service as the NI Executive eases out of lockdown.

“We at Dunseverick Baptist Church have been conducting drive-in services for a number of years during the summer evenings in our spacious church car park, situated near to the Giant's Causeway on the Whitepark Road," explained Pastor Billy Jones.

“It is our intention to hold a drive-in service at 11am on Sunday and, if there is sufficient interest, another service in the evening at 7pm, all in accordance with the advice in Step One of the policy to end lockdown.

“The format is simple: we use the back of an open lorry as our stage from which I, as Pastor, and a musician, adhering to social distancing rules, conduct the service which lasts for around 45 or 50 minutes.

“Those who come in their cars stay in their cars at all times, avoiding personal contact with others, while social distancing is maintained between each vehicle to ensure the safety of everyone.

“We have a PA system which allows visitors to hear the service within their cars but, even if the weather is inclement, we make use of a digital transmitting device which allows us to transmit through the car radio for a distance of up to 300 metres.

“The sense of having gathered together for worship instead of in our homes is important for Christian fellowship," added the pastor.

“Even though you remain within your car physically, you will be able to see family and friends and greet them by just waving. That will be important to some who have been socially isolating for months.

“Most of all, it is our intention as a church to meet with God and enjoy his presence in our midst and receive his blessing through worship and the word of God.

“As a church, we would like to extend an invitation to our friends and neighbours in the area to come along and enjoy the service."