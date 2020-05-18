Recycling Centres reopen on Monday

LOUGHANHILL Recycling Centre in Coleraine reopened on Monday, but with some stipulations still in place.

Anyone wishing to visit the centre must book an appointment 24 hours in advance using the contact number 07925 358327.

In addition, recycling centres are currently only accepting general black bag waste, cardboard and grass

Wood, metal or paint will not be accepted.

Last week, the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots asked the Executive to lift restrictions on garden centres and HWRCs.

“I would now urge councils, who have yet to do so, to re-open their household waste recycling centres as soon as is safely possible. This will allow people to recycle and dispose of their household and garden waste appropriately and responsibly," said the Minister.

“Irrespective of the pressures of the current crisis, the increase in fly-tipping recently observed in our countryside has been inexcusable and must stop. It has polluted and damaged our local environment.

“Both garden centres and HWRCs have put in place strict social distancing measures to protect their staff and customers.

"I’m sure everyone will welcome their re-opening and I urge everyone to adhere to the new, safer ways of visiting and using them," he added.