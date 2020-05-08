'We will be conducting patrols over the weekend'

AHEAD of the Bank Holiday weekend, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd is calling on the public to act responsibly, only travel when necessary and continue to abide by the Northern Ireland Executive regulations to help stop the spread of Covid19.



ACC Todd said: “The guidance from our Health Minister and the NI Executive, alongside the regulations, are clear; people should only leave home when they have a clear and essential reason for doing so.



“Since the beginning of the restrictions we have been aware of a slow but steady increase in the number of vehicles on our roads. While some of this can be explained by increased commercial activity and the travel of essential workers there is clearly a number of people who are not adhering to the regulations.



“We will be conducting patrols and checks over the weekend right across Northern Ireland and we will also be coordinating activity with our colleagues in An Garda Siochana.



“Our preference is always for members of our communities to comply with the restrictions in place and throughout our activity over the weekend we will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to play their part to protect themselves and others. Enforcement will always be a last resort.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Naomi Long and her Irish counterpart, Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan TD have stressed the need to avoid complacency in the fight to slow the spread of Covid-19.



Naomi Long said: “We are heading towards a bank holiday weekend in Northern Ireland and I know how tempting it can be to set off on a day trip or perhaps to a holiday home but we really do need people to continue to stay at home.



“The vast majority of people are doing that - and they are saving lives. Now is not the time for complacency if we are to win the battle against what is an invisible and particularly vicious enemy.



“I have spoken with Minister Flanagan and we are both impressed by the continuing cooperation between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána as they work to keep people safe and discourage people on both sides of the border from travelling excessively for non-essential journeys.



“The message is simple - please stay at home unless your journey is essential.”



Minister Flanagan said: “I am heartened by the high level of compliance there has been with public health restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19 and saving lives. This has been an unprecedented effort by the public and by frontline services, North and South.



“I know that as the weeks have passed, some people may be finding the situation harder. But it is just as important as ever that we listen to the health experts and continue to respect the rules and stay at home, other than for essential journeys.



“I am delighted with the close cooperation between the Garda Commissioner and the PSNI Chief Constable and I commend the tremendous cooperation between officers at all ranks in the PSNI and An Garda Síochána during this public health emergency.”