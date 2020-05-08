‘We are not leaving anyone behind in this crisis’

HOSPITAL emergency departments are the front-line in the war against Covid-19.

And with families cruelly denied entry, staff are not only treating patients but providing emotional support that would otherwise be absent.

It's an extra responsibility that could easily push stress to intolerable levels.

And it's why two Causeway Hospital nurses have created a refuge just behind the front-line, – somewhere safe and quiet, a place to clear your mind before heading back out to face the worst healthcare crisis this country has ever known.

Lisa Barclay – Clinical ED Sister in charge of governance and education explained the concept of the hospital's ‘Rainbow Room’.

“Whenever the relatives aren't here, you realise you have that extra role. And that's even more reason to have an area staff can go into and simply sit down and reflect.

“There have been tears. There has been upset. But people have been able to go in, close the door, have that quiet time then come back out and be in full flow again.

“It's just a haven of tranquillity for staff, somewhere they can go and diffuse because, as I'm sure you're aware, these times have been very challenging.”

The room itself was paid for partly by community donations. Inside there's no TV or mobile phones. Just items to soothe frayed nerves like hand cream and aromatherapy oils.

Perhaps most important of all is artwork adorning the walls, contributed by the children of staff members.

Heather McKeown is the Emergency Nurse Practitioner who collaborated with Lisa in the project.

“We asked ourselves how do we allow time for staff to step away from this when they are still in their place of work.

“The Rainbow room is a very important cog,” she said. “If we are strengthening our staff and helping them with all aspects of care, then they in turn will be providing the best care they can for the patients coming through.

“So if staff just want to wipe their face, wash their hands, apply a bit of hand cream sit down for ten or 15 minutes in silence then go again, that's what the difference is.

“In a department with so much going on and so much traffic and so much change – it's a place where when you close the door you close all that out.”

When, in early March, it became clear Covid-19 was going to create a crisis unlike anything we'd seen before, there was an understandable degree of anxiety among staff at the Causeway.

The surge that could potentially have broken the health service never materialised thanks to restrictions and social distancing – but at the time footage from Italian and Spanish hospitals naturally had medical staff worried.

Lisa said leadership and positivity were the keys to overcoming the nervousness

“Initially when we were planning and preping the department there was a lot of anxiety,” she said.

“But with the support of the team we have here, we managed as a group to come together and put plans in place and organise our department into two different areas – a Covid area and non-Covid area.

“So we are able to stream patients as they come through the front door.

“Certainly in the Emergency Department we were very positive about this. We did a lot of planning and a lot of preparation and we were happy that we were able to cope with whatever was coming our way.

Heather believes that when you're already trained to cope with the chaos surrounding people's misfortune, you are ready for anything.

“It's always the situation in ED that you have the unknown,” she added.

“You learn how to cope in these situations. You are a nurse and this is what ED nurses do. You act fast. You work fast on your feet and they have fast decision-making skills.

“All of those things together meant we were already prepared for this situation.”

The pair believe if the worst case scenarios failed to manifest in the Causeway, and Northern Ireland in general, it was only because the public followed government advice.

And while Lisa and Heather's message is keep following the guidelines, at the same time they don't want people to be afraid to seek medical help.

“From the get-go we have been very keen to let people know that we are here to help people. So please come to A&E. Please don't stay at home if you are unwell,” said Heather

“People have been unwilling to come to hospital because they are not sure of the service provision but it's important people know we are here for any eventuality.”

The nurses were both eager to assure the outside world spirits were high inside the hospital despite the pressure and responsibility of absent families – and of course they are bolstered every Thursday by the public's display of support.

Said Heather: “Morale is very good, and we have been very encouraged by outpouring of donations and goodwill from the community.

“Covid-19 has had a significant impact in the sense it has brought many fears, worries and anxieties to the team.

“And we are obviously nursing patients in a very different environment. We are nursing patients who do not have family present and that's very alien to us.

“We are not leaving anyone behind in this crisis. First and foremost this is what our job is. This was our calling.”

Heather's reassuring words were echoed by Lisa.

“There has been no change to the values of the Trust, even in Covid,” she said.

“I want to reassure the community that the nursing staff will stand in with the absence of any family members.

“We are here as your family in their absence.”