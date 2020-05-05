On this day...

WAS it really only two years ago?

Seems a lot longer that Coleraine players, management and supporters were celebrating wildly after defeating Cliftonville to win the Irish Cup.

A lot has happened since that memorable day - May 5 2018.

Players have come and gone; so, too, the manager.

There have been good days - and bad.

At the moment, we would even take the bad, just to get back to playing and watching.

There appears to be no clear pathway out of the coronavirus lockdown, meaning that the current hiatus may last for some time yet.

For now, all that we are left with is the hope that, somehow, when the time is right, sport returns.

In the meantime, we must continue to cherish the memories of better times.

That is the goal for all of us.