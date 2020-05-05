'Massive opportunity' with Team#109 admits McGlinchey

AGHADOWEY racer Eunan McGlinchey says competing for the Irish based Team#109 in this year’s Supersport 300 FIM World Championship is a ‘massive opportunity’ and the right step at this stage of his career.

McGlinchey, fourth in last year’s British Superstock 600cc Championship and a former British Junior Championship winner, is currently in lockdown along with the rest of the country but hasn’t given up hopes of racing later in the year.

“This is a massive opportunity for me on a personal level and also extremely important, too, within a team level,” admitted Eunan.

“For me, personally, I feel this is the right step for me now at this time in my motorbike career to show I have the skills and determination it takes to go out and push myself to the edge in every race.

“I continue to have a great team #109 behind me, who over the last two years have had my back and I feel we’ve built up a great relationship with them all.

“It gives me great pride racing for Team #109 and having my family and supporters from back home supporting me gives me a great sense of faith, confidence and pushing me to do well,” he added.

