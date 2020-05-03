Coronavirus latest: five more deaths in NI

DEPARTMENT of Health figures recorded five further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland on Sunday, bringing the total up to 381.

In separate figures, statistics agency Nisra has recorded 393 deaths by April 24.

This figure includes wider data based on the community and care homes.

Across the UK, there have been 28,131 reported deaths and 1,286 people have died in the Republic of Ireland.

The news comes as it was revealed that the NI Executive will meet this week to discuss a 'co-ordinated plan' on how to ease coronavirus restrictions.

However, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey told the BBC that 'we won't just go back to how we were seven weeks ago.'

Ministers are expected to meet several times this week to discuss the matter.

On Friday, the Irish government announced a timeframe for relaxing restrictions, beginning May 18.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that his government would enact a five-stage approach to 'reopen the country in a slow, phased way.'

This would culminate in a final phase by August 10 whereby larger social gatherings would be allowed, schools could begin to reopen and all workers could return to the workplace.