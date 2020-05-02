Coronavirus latest: further 11 deaths related to Covid-19

THERE have been a further 11 deaths related to Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health, taking their total, mostly comprising of hospital deaths, to 376.

Six of the deaths happened since Friday morning.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland - the other are weekly statistics from statistics agency Nisra, which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Its figures show there have been 393 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI by April 24.

In terms of council areas, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has recorded 23 deaths.

Fermanagh and Omagh have the lowest number of deaths with 10 while Belfast City Council has the highest number with 117.

The greater majority of those that have lost their lives have been aged over 80 (239).

In terms of trust areas, the Northern Trust has 159 inpatients currently being treated with a total of 867 people discharged.

There are currently 739 Covid-19 inpatients, with 3,770 people having been discharged from hospital.

Thirty-two patients are currently in intensive care beds.

There have been 3,689 laboratory confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland.