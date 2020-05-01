Breaking: Red Sails Festival cancelled

PORTSTEWART'S Red Sails Festival has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hugely popular summer event has been cancelled for this year.

In a statement, organisers say they had taken the decision 'regretfully' and that they hope to return next summer.

"Regretfully we are cancelling our community organised Red Sails Festival this year," said a spokesperson for the Portstewart Community Association.

"Hopefully to return in 2021 dates for which would be Sunday July 25 to Saturday July 32 2021."

The Red Sails Festival has grown in recent years to become one of the biggest community festivals in the area.

It regularly hosts top performers and attracts thousands of visitors to the resort.

The Red Sails is the latest high-profile event to be cancelled across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

More to follow as we get it.