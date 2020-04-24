Cemeteries set to reopen in NI

CEMETERIES are to be reopened after the Northern Ireland Executive met on Friday to discuss the issue.

However, funerals are still being limited to a maximum of 10 people while social distancing must still be adhered to, according to First Minister Arlene Foster.

Wakes also should not take place ahead of funerals, she added.

It will now be up to Northern Ireland's 11 councils to implement that decision.

Graveyards were closed after lockdown measures, drawn up by the Department of Health, were introduced in March.

Mrs Foster said the decision was about “balancing public health concerns with the basic human need to visit a loved one's grave”.

She added, “I know a lot is being asked of you as you grieve, but we would not be asking you this if it was not to help save lives.”

The Executive had previously met last week to discuss opening cemeteries but the parties could not come to a decision. The DUP and UUP were in favour with Alliance and Sinn Fein against the move and the SDLP wishing to take further advice.

However, Sinn Fein hinted yesterday (Thursday) that their position had softened following calls by members of the public for cemeteries to open.

The decision has been welcomed by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr William Henry.

He said, “Yesterday, along with my fellow Church Leaders, I had a productive video conference call with the First Minister, deputy First Minister, and both Junior Ministers, during which this important pastoral issue was discussed. I welcome today’s announcement that the Executive will reopen Northern Ireland’s burial grounds.

“For many reasons this is a sensible and compassionate response to an important pastoral and human need, especially when not everyone who mourns a loved one has been able to attend their funeral as a result of current government restrictions. Visiting afterwards, therefore, may be the first occasion they are able to make a personal response at a time of bereavement. Opening graveyards makes this possible.

“Today’s decision will bring much comfort to many, not just those who are grieving the loss of a loved one who passed away recently, but also those who find comfort in being close to those they miss.

“We recognise that appropriate access to burial grounds must be done in a way that ensures appropriate social distancing, and which safeguards those who work there, along with those who have come to visit. As we continue to pray for those in authority who have to make these important decisions, we also pray for those who mourn that they will know the Lord’s comfort.”