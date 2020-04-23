Council rehearsed epidemic plans in January

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council drew up plans to withstand an epidemic before Christmas, the Chronicle can exclusively reveal this week.

Guidelines for managing core services with a workforce ravaged by illness were issued months before it became apparent Coronavirus would wreak havoc across Europe and the world.

The council says the exercise identified “key risks including prolonged absence of staff” as a result of illness or flu epidemic.

And management acknowledged how “a rehearsal” in January served to focus minds when the Coronavirus crisis struck last month.

Subsequently the plans were all activated on March 12, a spokesperson has since confirmed.

‘Business Continuity Plans’ were prepared for each department by Environmental Health Officers in autumn of 2019 and reviewed in January 2020.

