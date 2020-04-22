A SIMPLE photo of the sun making its ascent down by the River Bann this morning got me to thinking.

In these dark times, it reminded me that there is always light.

It also had me singing the words to that Nina Simone classic 'Feeling Good.'

'It's a new dawn, It's a new day, It's a new life for me, And I'm feeling good.'

And while I appreciate a few simple lyrics can't tackle the woes of the world right now, they do provide hope that life will go on.

Maybe not as we have known it, but we will persevere.

And, the sun will continue to rise and set.

As Nina Simone, who died 15 years ago this week, rather prophetically sang:

'Sleep in peace when day is done, that's what I mean

And this old world is a new world

And a bold world, for me.'

Have a good day everyone.