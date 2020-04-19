PHA confirm one death in Northern Ireland due to COVID-19 in 24 hours

Ballymena livestock market set to re-open for sales under strict conditions
THE Public Health Agency has reported that one further person has died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
The figure for the past 24 hours is the lowest for a number of weeks.
That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths announced by the PHA to 194.
The total death toll here is likely to be significantly higher, following the publication of new figures on Friday showing Covid-19 deaths were a third higher than reported.
According to the figures, within the last 24 hours 159 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,645, with a total of 16,490 individuals tested.