PHA confirm one death in Northern Ireland due to COVID-19 in 24 hours
THE Public Health Agency has reported that one further person has died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
The figure for the past 24 hours is the lowest for a number of weeks.
That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths announced by the PHA to 194.
The total death toll here is likely to be significantly higher, following the publication of new figures on Friday showing Covid-19 deaths were a third higher than reported.
According to the figures, within the last 24 hours 159 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 2,645, with a total of 16,490 individuals tested.

