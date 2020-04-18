Seventeen more Covid-19 related deaths

THE Public Health Agency has announced today (Saturday) that there have been a further 17 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of reported deaths associated with Covid-19 now stands at 193 according to the PHA.

There have been another 148 people confirmed as having the virus, which brings the Northern Ireland total to 2486.

A total of 765 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus since yesterday - 32 of these were carried out at the City of Derry Rugby Testing Centre, with nine people tested at the SSE SARS-COV2 testing centre.

To date 15,749 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.