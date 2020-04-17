Show your support for NHS workers

GRATEFUL members of the public gathered on their front door steps again on Thursday evening to show their appreciation to those dedicated front line workers who continue to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Up and down the length of Britain, young and old alike joined in the now weekly 'Clap for Carers,' thanking health care staff and others who do such a wonderful job in these difficult times.

And even where there is no visible sign of life, there is support for the NHS and their colleagues in the emergency services.

Take Aghadowey, for example.

One eagle-eyed reader spotted this remarkable tribute at Ballylintagh Road and thought that our readers might like to see it.

Indeed, we would.

The structure appears to be constructed out of farming materials and can be seen for miles around, such is its size.

Well done to whoever made it - another lovely example of how highly we think of our National Health Service and its employees.

