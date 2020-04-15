Willie's memory lives on in Easons

BIG-HEARTED staff at Eason's in Coleraine donated over 100 Easter Eggs to a local church at the weekend, in memory of former colleague William Collins who died suddenly towards the end of last year.

William, affectionately known as 'Willie,' passed away at his home in Coleraine last November, aged just 33.

His absence is still keenly felt by Eason's employees so, when it came to disposing of the Kingsgate Street store's surplus Easter Eggs, they quickly decided to donate them to William's church, Ballysally Presbyterian Church.

“We discussed the prospect of donating our Easter Eggs with our Area Manager, Jonathan Johnston, and decided to donate to a worthy cause as we are closed due to lockdown,” explained Eason Coleraine store supervisor Andrea McFarlane.

“We had to wait for the go-ahead from one of our directors, Liam Hanly, but last Monday we were given approval to do so and our store manager Kathy Thompson contacted the Minister from Ballysally Presbyterian Church to arrange the donation.

“William's step-dad Alan and close friend Kirstina, who is involved with the church, collected the Eggs on Thursday April 9 and delivered them to the church.

“They plan to distribute the eggs over the next few weeks but, obviously, with social-distancing, this will take some time to do.

“I think we donated over 100 eggs in total. There were nine bin liners full, with maybe six to eight eggs in each bag, and then about 40 or 50 larger loose eggs,” added Andrea.

Eason stores throughout Northern Ireland donated thousands of pounds worth of Easter Eggs to various good causes, something William Collins would have been immensely proud of according to Andrea.

“William was always helping in the community and spent years as a youth leader,” she explained.

“He would have done anything for anyone. Nothing was too much for him and he was the nicest guy I ever had the pleasure of working with. He not only was my work colleague, but a good friend.

“I think he would be very proud of Easons for donating their eggs to a cause close to his heart. It was a no-brainer really for us to chose to donate to Ballysally Youth and Community. It was a nice way for us to honour William and to just do something nice in these uncertain times.

“William's passing was a huge shock to us all. He was such a huge character. Popular with all our customers and always went that extra mile. He was a real joker, always up for a laugh and had a great sense of humour. I personally miss his mischievous laugh.

“But, jokes aside, William was a dedicated member of staff who gave his all. He is missed everyday and it is safe to say we will not forget William. All our staff hold very fond memories of him. His memory will live on in Easons that's for sure!