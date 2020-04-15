'Grounds for hope' but lockdown continues

THE total number of coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland has passed the 2,000 mark.

Latest figures from the Public Health Agency reveal that there are currently 2,088 cases across the province.

Of that total, 98 cases have been recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, the second lowest of the 11 council areas.

The district with the fewest amount of cases currently is Fermanagh and Omagh, with 61.

Unsurprisingly, Belfast has the highest number of recorded cases, 649, with Lisburn and Castlereagh on 221 and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon one behind on 220.

As of Wednesday April 15, the cumulative number of reported deaths associated with Covid-19 is 140 and the number of people tested is 13,672.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Robin Swann says it is possible that the peak of the first wave in Northern Ireland may be 'less severe' than first feared, according to the Covid-19 modelling group's work.

However, he added that while there were grounds for hope, the present lockdown would continue for the foreeable future.