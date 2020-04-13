North Coast reports quiet Easter weekend

Public appear to have heeded advice to stay away from tourist spots

Caravan parks were reported to be quiet over what is traditionally one of the biggest weekends of the year.

By Damian Mullan

POLICE are repeating their appeal for people to stay away from tourist spots along the north coast on Easter Monday.

It comes after it appeared the public heeded the earlier advice to stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The resorts of Portrush and Portstewart were unusually quiet on Saturday and Sunday, traditionally some of the busiest days of the year.

However, with the sun shining and the weather forecast good for Bank Holiday Monday the same message is being repeated today.

Let's all hope that people are listening.

