Abnormally quiet Easter on north coast

NORTH coast resorts remained by and large abnormally quiet this Easter as most people, it seemed, were adhering to the advice to 'stay at home.'

Portrush and Portstewart, usually thronged with holiday-makers enjoying the first major holiday of the year, were both reported to much quieter than normal on Saturday.

Health chiefs and government officials will hope that remains the case going into Bank Holiday Monday.

The PSNI, meanwhile, are out and about right across the district, ensuring that people stick to guidelines on the restriction of movement.

Officers have been seen stopping vehicles at various locations around the Causeway Coast and Glens and handing out fines where appropriate.

"We are conducting patrols to encourage you to adhere to the Northern Ireland Executive’s direction on Covid-19," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"We are talking to anyone we see to make sure we all know what we should be doing to keep everyone safe."