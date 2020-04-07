Thank you for your support

Message from Alpha Media Group CEO, Jean Long:

DEAR readers.

We are trading through the most difficult times in our history but we hope to continue to publish through these very hard times and bring you as much local news as possible.

The normal community events and activities are severely curtailed but we will bring you your local news as best we can.

Some other weekly newspapers have ceased publishing but we would ask for your continued support so that we can come through this and get back to normal activity as soon as we can.

We would ask that you send us your family pictures and any news of what life it like where you are during this period. We would be very happy to publish them.

We are also committed to bringing you updates regularly through the week on Facebook, Twitter and on our website.

Thank you sincerely for your support and please stay safe.