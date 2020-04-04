Coronavirus: eight more deaths in NI

Six testing tents are located in the grounds of the SSE Arena car park

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

EIGHT more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, it has been confirmed.

That brings the total number of deaths here to 56.

The number of positive cases, meanwhile, has risen to 998, up 94 since Friday.

In all, 8,034 tests have been carried out.

Confirmation of the latest figures comes as testing of healthcare staff began at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

Across the UK, 4,313 people with the virus have died with 41,903 confirmed cases.

