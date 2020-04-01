Northern Regional College makes local PPE donations

NORTHERN Regional College has donated a consignment of personal protection equipment (PPE) to hospitals, nursing and care homes across the local area as a sign of solidarity and support for frontline NHS workers at this difficult time.

Lecturers and support staff from the College’s Ballymena, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Magherafelt and Newtownabbey campuses have sourced over 30,000 pairs of disposable gloves, 5,000 disposable aprons, 50 pairs of safety glasses and more than a dozen sets of goggles.

The items have been distributed to healthcare workers and volunteers at Causeway Hospital as well as local nursing and care homes across the area in an effort to help some of the most vulnerable.

These basic elements of PPE are required to increase the safety of those who may come into contact with coronavirus as part of their job and to help decrease their chances of contracting the virus.

Professor Terri Scott, Principal and Chief Executive at the College, said:

“There has been an unprecedented rise in demand for PPE and we hope that our donation, however small and insignificant it may seem when you consider what is needed, will go some way towards protecting our frontline healthcare workers,” said Professor Scott.

“We would also hope that it will send a message to NHS and other healthcare staff that we are extremely grateful for and inspired by the tremendous work they are doing on the frontline of this crisis.

“From everyone at Northern Regional College, a very sincere thank you.”