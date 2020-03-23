Mayor urges people to help slow the spread of COVID-19

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is urging people to do all they can to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Councillor Sean Bateson has said people must recognise the importance of social distancing guidance, travel advice and good hand hygiene.

A series of significant changes have been implemented by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council as the pandemic continues, with the closure of Council caravan parks, leisure centres, public toilets, play parks and multi-use games areas.

Members of the public can no longer access civic buildings, museum buildings and arts centres have been shut, while council’s events programme has been cancelled with immediate effect until the end of June.

"We can help to slow the spread of coronavirus but only if we all play our part," said the Mayor.

"The message is clear: we need to stay at home and away from other people as much as we possibly can. We have never faced a situation like this before, it is daunting and unnerving. It is not a time for complacency or apathy.

"The threat posed by this pandemic is real and we are all at risk. To lessen the danger we must do what is asked of us. Staying apart from others does not come easily but it is something we must do.

"The messages shared over social media from our health professionals are a stark reminder of the gravity of the situation and with these in mind I urge everyone to recognise the importance of official guidance," he added.

Council’s decision to close its caravan sites follows the latest government advice that essential travel does not include visits to second homes, camp sites, caravan parks or similar, whether for isolation purposes or holidays.

Council staff will assist occupiers currently on sites to leave in a controlled manner, sympathetic to individual needs. The security of the sites will be of paramount importance as will the method of financial reimbursement for the period of closure.

The affected sites include Cushendall Holiday Park, Cushendun Holiday Park, Drumaheglis Holiday Park and Marina, Carrick Dhu Holiday Park, Juniper Hill Holiday Park and Benone Holiday and Leisure Park.

Bin collections remain as normal for now, but council is asking that residents take extra hygiene precautions. Please ensure that all black bin waste is bagged and stored properly and that you clean bin handles before and after collection.

A new section about COVID-19 and its impact on services and facilities has been established on the council website which includes information for residents and the business community.

To find out more go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/covid19 or keep up to date with the latest news by following us on Facebook and Twitter.