Man attacked with sledgehammers in 'paramilitary style assault' near Rasharkin

POLICE are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Lisheegan Road area of Rasharkin on Tuesday March 17.

It was reported that a group of up to six masked men entered the house at around 11:45pm on Tuesday night, armed with sledgehammers and other items, and attacked the male occupant. The occupant, a man aged in his 20’s, sustained a number of fractures and puncture wounds to his arms and legs and a collapsed lung, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. A female occupant, aged in her 50’s, was held down on the floor by the intruders throughout the attack and was left with bruising to her face following the ordeal.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: “This attack, which bears all the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault, was absolutely barbaric and has left a young man in hospital with horrendous injuries today.

"The physical injuries will hopefully heal with time but this incident will likely affect both victims for a very long time. There is no place in our society for such attacks and we are now working to establish a motive and to find those responsible.

"I would ask anyone with any information about this incident which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 1731 17/03/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”