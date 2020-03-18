Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre closed, but stones still accessible

The National Trust is to close the Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre later today (Wednesday) but the World Heritage Site itself will remain open.

The charity confirmed Carrick-a-rede, Portstewart Strand and Downhill will also stay open but cafes and other visitor facilities will close.

Parking is now free at all four sites.

In a statement the Trust said: “Following our Director-General Hilary McGrady's announcement yesterday, we're continuing to work hard to keep open spaces accessible to people while we close houses, shops and cafés to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

“This will take time and we hope by the end of Friday, 20 March all places will have a plan in place as to what will be available to the public. Many factors have to be considered when continuing to open, including whether the garden or park allows enough space for adequate social distancing.

“We'll try to keep as many open spaces available as possible but this is a changing situation and we're strictly following Government advice so please keep checking our website for updated information and always check the site before you visit any of our places.

“The wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors remains our top concern.