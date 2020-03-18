Drive-in service at Dunseverick Baptist Church

FOLLOWING the announcement of the closure of Churches due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pastor of Dunseverick Baptist Church, Billy Jones, has come up with an innovative idea to help give members of the public some hope.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Pastor Jones said: “This isn't for novelty, I have been thinking how we can help keep the fear away within the community and following a leadership meeting at the Church we have decided to offer a drive-in church service this Sunday.”

During the summer months a drive-in service is a welcome change for locals who like the different approach, but never could Pastor Jones have seen it as the only way to worship in these difficult times.

He said: “I am offering a drive-in service at the church car park at Dunseverick Parish Church for a number of reasons. One, it would be a safe environment, people can stay in their cars and there won't be any interaction of people. They can remain a safe distance in their own vehicles.

“Two, we need to give the public some hope. Members of the community are living in fear and we want to help relieve the fear. And thirdly, we want people to get outside, to provide a bit of normality on a Sunday.

“I know services have been cancelled but we believe the drive-in service is the perfect and best way to help people. We welcome everyone, those of all faiths and those of no faith. This isn't about personal views, it's about bringing hope into our community, it may be one way of bringing people together and we have the space at Dunseverick Baptist Church to do so. We can facilitate a large number of cars and it's a safe environment.

“We could be looking at up to three months of isolation and people will need this. I aim to provide stability for those in our community that need it.”

The first service will be this Sunday at 11am.