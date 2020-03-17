'Standalone' Carphone Warehouse shops to close

CARPHONE Warehouse has announced the closure of over 500 of its standalone high street shops in an effort to turn around the loss-making side of its business.

As part of the move, the company will focus on those concessions that already operate within Currys PCWorld outlets.

In Coleraine, Carphone Warehouse operates a shop on Church Street and one in the town's Riverside Retail Park.

Company bosses say the move is the next step of its "transformation" when it comes to selling mobile devices and technology.

The small standalone stores, which represents 8% of Dixons Carphone’s total UK selling space, will close on April 3.

"The business expects almost 40% (1,800) of affected colleagues to take new roles internally, but sadly expects 2,900 redundancies as the businesses are brought together," said a spokesperson.

Alex Baldock, Group Chief Executive, said: “Customers are changing how they buy technology, and Dixons Carphone must change with them.

"We’re underway with a fundamental transformation to do so. Today’s tough decision is an essential part of that, the next step in making our UK Mobile business a success for customers, colleagues and other shareholders."