Mass-goers leave Ballycastle chapel for the last time before closure due to Covid-19

SPEAKING from St Peter's Cathedral in Belfast on this feast of St Patrick 2020, Bishop Noel Treanor said: "As we move into this unknown future as a local Church community, we are all painfully aware that from tomorrow until further notice, Mass will be celebrated for the people in our Churches by the priests without the presence of a congregation. 

"As time goes by the pastoral directives and guidelines will be updated in accordance with guidance from the Public Health Agency and other authorities.

"Should the present crisis last for a prolonged period, guided by the Holy Spirit we may have to envision exceptional provisions for the pastoral and sacramental care of both the living and the bereaved."

