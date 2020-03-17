COVID-19: First and Deputy First Ministers “well aware” of real concern

THE Stormont Executive has agreed to introduce a package of measures in the weeks ahead to combat against the worst effects of Covid-19 and protect the most vulnerable in society.

A package of proposals will be brought forward by Ministers to the Executive for discussion and agreement including rates relief for businesses; options for the continuation of free school meals in the context of schools closing and steps to protect the most vulnerable in society, including the homeless, and support for the elderly, who are our priority.

Ministers have also agreed to special meetings of the Executive to discuss budget allocations in light of the pressure Covid-19 will have on departments and to halt non-critical work and allocate resources into the wider rapid response effort.

The First Minister and deputy First Minister will chair the meeting of the Civil Contingencies Group (NI) on Wednesday where they will lead the response of the public sector, including blue light responders to the virus.

Along with Health Minister Swann, the First Minister and deputy First Minister participated in this afternoon’s COBR meeting.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "These are unprecedented times and I am well aware of the real concern that exists across our community as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases increase.

"Further steps are being introduced to keep people safe. We know the burden that some of the necessary measures will have on families and individuals but it is important that they are followed and society pulls together to lessen the impacts of this disease."

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: "This is the biggest public health crisis we have faced in a generation. The pandemic continues to escalate globally. Our priority is protecting our people and saving lives, which is paramount.

"As an Executive, we are doing everything we can and will continue to do so in the days, weeks and months ahead but we all have a role to play to protect ourselves and others from Covid-19."

The Executive also paid tribute to our health service staff who are performing heroically during this unprecedented time.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "The entire health service is under growing pressure. Please don’t add to that unless you have to. And please, please be patient and treat our great staff with respect. They are there to care for you - you are their first concern. Please show them the same concern and consideration."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has confirmed that the Balmoral Show has been postponed for a number of months.

"The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will be postponed until Wednesday 19th to Saturday 22nd August 2020.

"We are currently in uncertain times following the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the health of our stakeholders and visitors remains our key priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."



ALWAYS REMEMBER

- Continue to wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

- Anyone with mild symptoms, should stay at home.

- You will not need to be tested.

- You should not contact or go to a GP surgery, Pharmacy or Emergency Department.

- If your symptoms worsen during your home isolation, or you are no better after seven days, seek medical advice by telephone.

- If you have an underlying health condition and you develop symptoms, then let your GP know.

Please only call 999 if it’s an emergency.