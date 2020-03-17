COVID-19: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to close leisure centres

ALL leisure centres in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area will close from tomorrow (Wednesday March 18).

This includes the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney, Roe Valley Leisure Centre, Coleraine Leisure Centre, Sheskburn Leisure Centre, Ballycastle; Dungiven Sports Centre and the Jim Watt Sports Centre in Garvagh.

Commenting, Ballymoney UUP Cllr Darryl Wilson released a statement which said: “Considering the rapidly changing situation regarding the spread of Covid 19, the immediate closure of all leisure centres across the Borough will come into effect from tomorrow 18th March.

“Our fantastic leisure facilities provide an invaluable service to all within our community.

“Our leisure centres are usually busy 7 days per week and are used by a broad spectrum of local people from infants/school children, to senior citizens.

“Considering the large number of vulnerable people who use our leisure centres, including the elderly, GP referrals, people with heart conditions, people with underlying health conditions , cancer patients etc I feel that at this point the closure of our centres is the most sensible option to help protect those who are most at risk.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to avoid pubs, clubs and theatres and stop non-essential travel in an effort to reduce the impact of the coronavirus. Mr Johnson set out the need for "drastic action" to tackle the "fast growth" of the coronavirus as cases rose to 1,543 in the UK.

As part of the measures, anyone living in a household with somebody who has either a persistent cough or fever must now also isolate themselves for 14 days.

The Prime Minister is set to provide a further update to the public later this afternoon.