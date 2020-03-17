10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases here

CoronavirusNI: Housing Executive latest public organisation to reduce services
Coronavirus cases have risen to 62 in Northern Ireland.
THE NUMBER of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland has risen to 62, the Department of Health has confirmed.
A further ten new cases of COVID-19 were detected. So far, 1,338 tests on people showing symptoms of the disease have been carried out.
“People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate," said a DoH spokesperson.
"They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.”