Community spirit rallies in Ballycastle

A BALLYCASTLE woman who offered her services for vulnerable members of the community during these uncertain times has been left humbled by the response she has had from local people.

Concerned by the Coronavirus pandemic and worried about the community panic buying, Sara Lynn Fox said she wanted a space for everyone to come together and offer support for those who needed it most.

Speaking to the Chronicle shortly after she put out a call for community help, Sara said she wasn't surprised, but very humbled, when a large number of people rallied to help.

She said: “At the time of going to press there has been no call in the UK for social isolation. Regardless, the virus is in the country and it's early days.

“The best way for us to contain this is to work as a unified community and protect our vulnerable members.”

Sara started a social media group, 'Ballycastle Quarantine Support' for people to join and asked that they start by identifying vulnerable people, friends, neighbours or loved ones. The elderly, anyone with heart disease or breathing difficulties, anyone receiving treatment for cancer – the list was endless.

No sooner had Sara posted on a local Ballycastle page than she was inundated with messages from other community members wanting to reach out and help too.

Good Morning Ballycastle, elected council members, community volunteers and community groups were among those offering help to pick up shopping, deliver goods or help how they could.

Over the weekend other groups were created in villages such as Mosside, Armoy, Bushmills and other areas, with the same thread running throughout them – kindness and human decency.

Robert Emmets GAC, amongst other GACs, offered assistance with collection/delivery of shopping and prescriptions for those in need.

Sarah added: “I've been interested in pathogens and epidemiology from a very young age. I've been preparing to self isolate with my family for several weeks now, based on what's happening in other countries, all the while praying that it doesn't get as bad here.

“Watching people now, buying in a panic, buying the wrong things some might speculate, really concerns me. As does the attitude that some people hold that it won't be a big deal as it 'only affects the vulnerable'.

“I think we're better than that as a society, and as I'm never done saying, Ballycastle is the perfect place to start this trend.

“People here care immensely about their neighbours and their community and I'm only hoping to help direct that care, and hopefully inspire more communities to follow suit.”

The group grew in numbers over the weekend with everyone getting on board with the 'support' ethos.

One group member told The Chronicle: “Everywhere you look right now there's doom a gloom, panic everywhere. Events have been cancelled all over the place, which is right, but often there is an undercurrent of fear.

“I don't see that in the quarantine group. It's all support and helping people out. I was telling my father and he said it reminds him of the war times and the camaraderie between neighbours.

“It doesn't matter what walk of life you come from, if Covid-19 is going to affect you, it will, and this group is so positive, it was a 'can-do' attitude, Sara is a wonderful woman.”

The group also encourages members to support local businesses and to stay calm and work with each other. Local shops have access to post updates and the number for the foodbank for any donations has also been provided.

Sara added: “It's very important that people follow any instructions set out by any relevant organisations. We are a small local group set up to help make life easier for those in need in our community, but obviously relevant government guidelines should be followed.”

Sara concluded: “I am so, so proud of Ballycastle and all the communities who follolwed suit and created their own groups. I can barely keep up with all the offers of support and brilliant ideas people are coming up with. Regardless of what happens through this pandemic, there's nothing on earth that can dampen Ballycastle's community spirit.”