Forensic Audit campaigners all set for Cloonavin return

MEMBERS of a Facebook group that protested outside Council Headquarters at Cloonavin last week say they will continue to make their presence felt in the weeks ahead.

Last Tuesday, a group of protesters gathered outside the Council Offices at Portstewart Road prior to the monthly meeting of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Around 50 people from the group known as ‘Causeway Coast and Glens Debt Watch’ arrived at 6:30 pm with picket signs.

A press release prior to the meeting explained how “irate ratepayers” had planned to protest at Cloonavin.

Meanwhile, a post taken from the group’s Facebook page highlighted that protestors intended to gather for a “peaceful and dignified protest” outside the building, which proved to be the case.

