Tributes paid after sudden death

A CAVALCADE of bikers from Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club lined the roads outside St Patrick's and St Brigid's Church, Ballycastle, on Saturday as club stalwart Gary McFall was laid to rest.

Tributes poured in for the ‘man who would do anything to help’ after his sudden death last week.

Mr McFall had celebrated his 51st birthday the day before his untimely death which has left his wide circle of family and friends shocked and devastated.

AMRRC

Clerk of Course for Armoy, Mr Bill Kennedy paid a heartfelt tribute to a man he said was held “in very high regard” by both the club and the community.

Bill said: “Gary was involved with the Armoy Road Races from the very early days, he was the best worker the team ever had, nothing was too much trouble for him.

“As a club we are really, really going to miss him. He gave so much to the club, both in the run up to the races, over the course of them and following them. Gary took time off work to help and was usually the last man to leave the circuit.

“He put things away and dealt with things in a very orderly fashion, he'd have checked farmer's fields, checked gates and fences – he was Paddock Manager and a Director in the club and every rider and the teams that took part in the Armoy Road Races had the greatest respect for Gary.”

Bill added: “Gary's ambition was to be Clerk of Course some day. He had his licence and over the next three years there's no doubt about it, he would have been the Clerk of Course.

“Gary was held in very high regard in the club, as well as in the community because he was such a likeable fella, the riders all took to him and respected him.”

Bill extended his sympathies to Gary's wife, Sonya, son Ryan and daughter Shikira, as well as his parents Tony and Rita and his entire family circle.

He added: “He will be sorely missed within the club but his family will be in every one of our thoughts as they come to terms with this sudden and massive loss.

“He was taken away too soon and as I spoke to his family at the funeral on Saturday, it was clear they are very close and Gary's death will leave a massive void. They will feel their loss very acutely.”

TRIBUTES

Tributes were paid on social media by riders from all over the globe, such as Chris Meyers from Germany, Roger Chen from Taiwan and Kris Duncan who is a Scottish rider.

Other comments read: “He will be a big loss to the club and a massive loss as a good friend.”

“Can't believe it, an absolute legend who couldn't do enough for you and always with a smile on his face. He will be very sorely missed.”

“So sad, Gary took me under his wing during my first ride out at Armoy in 2017. He was a lovely guy.”

“The paddock will be missing a special character who brought a smile and tears of laughter to the club. God only takes the best and he took it in Gary.”

