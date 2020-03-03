Caught on camera!

A BALLYCASTLE Councillor has pledged to lobby the Minister for Infrastructure for signage similar to the south of Ireland after a video emerged of a tourist driving on the wrong side of the road just outside Ballintoy.

Ruairi Nevin and his partner were enjoying a Sunday drive to Portrush when his dash cam footage picked up a white SUV travelling on the right hand side of the road when he should have been on the left.

This incident has refreshed calls from Sinn Féin's Cara McShane who wants clearer signage for tourists who are used to driving on the right.

Ruairi told The Chronicle: “Myself and my girlfriend were on our way to Portrush from Ballycastle. When I turned the corner I saw the white car on the right hand side travelling at the speed limit like it was totally normal.

“I slowed down just to assess what was happening and followed him, making sure there was a safe distance between my car and that one.

“I couldn't believe what we were seeing. My girlfriend was distressed and had to close her eyes as she was fearing the worst.”

