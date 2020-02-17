Safety warnings after youths play ‘chicken’ at Ballintoy Harbour!

“DON'T play chicken with waves during a storm.”

That’s the warning to residents and visitors to the north coast from Causeway Coast and Glens DUP Philip Anderson as images emerge of a thrill-seeker risking their life.

Pictures emerged showing an individual “dodging waves” during Storm Dennis at Ballintoy harbour on Sunday afternoon. The individual can be seen crossing from one side to the other as waves crashed behind them, whilst others look on.

An eye witness said: “The person was stranded on the rocks for a while but after a few failed attempts, they managed to get back across, so dangerous putting their own life at risk.”

Commenting on the alarming images Councillor Philip Anderson said: “These images of an individual dodging waves are alarming they are incredibly lucky that they weren't swept out to sea or injured.

“The seas can be unforgiving and I cannot stress enough that piers, rocks, harbours and the water’s edge are not safe places to be when the weather is bad.

“Playing chicken with waves is extremely dangerous. It can be slippery and because there is little to hold onto, even a small wave can come out of nowhere and quickly wash you off and into the sea.

“I would urge people to think carefully about the risks they take and be extremely careful when near any body of water during bad weather.”

A yellow warning for wind and rain was in place until Monday afternoon.