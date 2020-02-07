Police appeal following fatal RTC

Police have confirmed that a 41-year-old man has sadly died following a collision on the Drones Road near Armoy yesterday evening (Thursday 6th February).

Inspector Moore said: "The two-vehicle collision involved a white Volkswagen Golf and a silver-coloured Kia Picanto and was reported to police at 6.45pm.

"The man who tragically lost his life, who was the driver of the Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision continues and we would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area and has dash-cam footage which could assist our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1645 06/02/20.”

The Drones Road, near Armoy, which was closed due to the collision, has now re-opened.

No further details have been released at this time.