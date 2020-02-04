‘Wee Riley was screaming’ - dad's relief as his son and nephews escape serious injury in latest Ballymoney by-pass car smash

A BALLYMONEY dad has expressed his immense relief that his young son and two nephews escaped without serious injury from Sunday's (February 2) Frosses Road car crash.

The accident occurred at the junction of the Frosses Road and Greenhill Road just before 4pm when the car in which they were travelling, was in a collision with another car.

Mr Lee Gault's son and his two nephews were being driven home from ‘Cheeky Chimps’ by another uncle, when the accident occurred.

Emergency services including Air Ambulance NI, Fire Brigade, Ambulance Service and Police quickly attended the scene with the road being closed for nearly six hours.

Mr Gault was boarding the ferry from Scotland when he heard of the accident.

Speaking yesterday morning, he said: “Initially all I knew was that there had been an accident and my wife was away to see them."

The crash has renewed calls for the Frosses Road to be upgraded to a dual carriageway, with local MLA Mervyn Storey saying he will be meeting the new Infrastructure Minister in relation to this.

